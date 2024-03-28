Stevens County Sheriff Asked if It’s Legal to Hunt, Shoot Bigfoot

For those who may not know, Stevens County is in Northeastern WA, and includes the town of Colville as well as Kettle Falls and Springdale, so now you know.

Sheriff gets a strange phone call

The SCSO posted on their Facebook page they got a call from a man, apparently from an Idaho phone number, wondering if it was legal to hunt and shoot a Sasquatch or Bigfoot. Part of the post read as follows: (transcript)

"MR. ****** WILL BE COMING INTO THE AREA MID APRIL AND WANTS TO HUNT IN THE BIG MEADOW LAKE AREA. I TRIED TO REFER HIM TO FISH AND WILDLIFE BUT THEY HAD REFERRED HIM TO US.

MR. ****** HAS CONCERNS ABOUT HOW TO STAY LEGAL WHILE HUNTING THE BIG MEADOW LAKE AREA BECAUSE OUR STATE REGULATIONS ARE UNCLEAR REGARDING SASQUATCH HUNTS.

MR. ****** NEEDS TO KNOW: 1. IS IT ILLEGAL IN STEVENS COUNTY TO SHOOT SASQUATCH? 2. IS A REGULAR HUNTING LICENSE ENOUGH TO KEEP HIS SASQUATCH HUNT LEGAL?" The man's name and number were withheld for obvious reasons. Stevens County posted on the page that Meadow Lake is in Pend Oreille County, so their Sheriff would have jurisdiction over that area, and they ended the post with this hilarious entry: "There are no Sasquatch in Stevens County. We know this because one of our deputies would have accidentally hit one with a patrol car by now!"

No word if the man will continue his quest.