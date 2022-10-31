State Supreme Court Will Hear Inslee Emergency Powers Case

According to sources, the WA State Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case brought against the state, namely Gov. Inslee's emergency powers. The case is Gonzales, et al. v. Jay Inslee & State of Wash.

The case argues he possibly broke Constitutional protections

According to Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center (WPC), the case argues the following (from a release by the Washington State Business Properties Association):

“In the Gonzalez case, the Washington Business Properties Association argues that emergency proclamations issued by Inslee during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic eroded basic constitutional rights. The suit’s main points are that the governor lacks the authority to issue Proclamation 20-19 through 20-19.4, and they:

· Create a ‘Delegation’ and ‘Separation of Powers’ issue;



· Interfere with the power of the judiciary and rights to petition for redress of grievances;



· Violate the Takings Clause of the state Constitution; and



· Impairs contracts;"

According to Mercier, a date of February 23rd, 2023 has been set for oral arguments in this case. It is not yet clear yet what remedy or outcome is specifically being sought by the lawsuit.