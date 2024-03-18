Starbucks Hit With Lawsuit Over Charging Extra for Milk Substitutes

According to documents filed in California, a class-action lawsuit has been filed against Starbucks.

Lawsuit claims company charging for milk substitutes violates law

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of all CA consumers who purchased beverages with non-dairy substitutes. It was filed as a class-action suit, and claims a law is being broken. According to MyNorthwest.com:

"The class-action suit filed on Tuesday was brought up for all Starbucks consumers in California who bought beverages that contained non-dairy alternatives and paid a surcharge.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs say they are lactose intolerant, and it is medically necessary for them to avoid milk."

The plaintiffs say being lactose-intolerant falls under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and therefore this practice violates that law. The lawsuit claims those affected persons were charged anywhere from an extra $.50 to $.80 for the dairy substitutions.

Dunkin Donuts was hit with a similar lawsuit earlier this year in January.