Fire Guts Home Northeast of Moses Lake

Grant County housefire (GCSO)

A Sunday morning fire has gutted a home northeast of Moses Lake.

Multiple agencies respond to a large house fire

According to Grant County Sheriff's Department Spokesman Kyle Foreman, calls came in around 10 AM about the fire, located at 6000-block Road N-NE, about 4 miles northeast of town. Foreman said it was a rural area.

At least six agencies, including 5 dire districts, responded to the blaze, which had broken through the roof by the time fire crews arrived.

It is not yet known what triggered the fire, but everyone in the home was able to evacuate safely. It appears from additional images released by the GCSO the home is a total loss.

Home destroyed in fire (GCSO)

The investigation continues.