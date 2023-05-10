New Stove Triggers Moses Lake Housefire, Home Destroyed

Home destroyed by fire (GCSO, Google Street View) Home destroyed by fire (GCSO, Google Street View) loading...

No word as to exactly why the stove started the fire, but a Moses Lake man is displaced after the home was destroyed.

Tuesday fire consumes home

Around 10:25 AM Tuesday, Moses Lake Fire crews, GCSO Deputies, and Police responded to the home on the west side of town in the Upper Basin Homes community and found smoke and flames billowing from this house.

The man living there told officials he'd just installed a new stove on Monday, which somehow led to a fire in the stove exhaust hood, where smoke and fumes are vented to the outside.

The man thought he'd extinguished the blaze completely, but apparently, some embers were still lingering in the attic crawl space overnight.

The man was alerted Tuesday morning by a neighbor who told him the house was on fire. The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports the home was completely destroyed.