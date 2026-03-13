Intoxicated drivers will try just about any method to elude Law Enforcement, but this was a new one.

Spokane Driver Tries 'Stunt' Move to Elude Deputies

Early Thursday morning, March 12, around 12:30 AM Spokane County Deputies saw a driver drifting across the centerline on East Broadway in the Valley, near N. Ella Road.

The Officer saw the man in his passenger car nearly hit two pedestrians and a semi, and then blew through a pair of stop signs.

Then What Did the Driver Do?

However, as the Officer 'lit him up' to pull him over, the man kept driving and ignored the Officer. Knowing he had backup further down the road, the Deputy radioed ahead and alerted other units.

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By then the man had continued to flee east on Sprague Ave. where he exceede speeds of 70 MPH. Fortunately, there was little traffic. Finally after slowing down to about 35, the driver then turned north on Freya Ave. Spike strips were laid down, but gusty winds blew them out of the path of the suspect's tires.

Then, It Got Interesting

At the Freya and Mission intersection, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Nathan E. MdPherson, lost control and spun his car 180 degrees. Then, he put it in reverse and drove two full loops around the intersection backwards, before slamming into a utility pole.

The Deputy used the nose of his cruiser to pin McPherson's car against the pole, then he jumped out and fled on foot before being captured by several Officers.

Spokane DUI suspect captured SCSO Facebook Spokane DUI suspect captured SCSO Facebook loading...

As he was being apprehended, he told Deputies he was afraid of being stopped due to alleged outstanding warrants, and going to jail. Inside his vehicle, Deputies found items they believe led to his reckless driving:

"...two baggies containing suspected Methamphetamine and Cocaine in addition to a hypodermic needle in his pockets."

He's now in the Spokane County Jail on multiple charges.