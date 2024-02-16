Space Heaters Linked to Ephtrata Fire That Kills 2 Elderly Women

Fatal Ephrata Fire (Ephrata Fire Department) Fatal Ephrata Fire (Ephrata Fire Department) loading...

Ephrata Fire Officials continue to investigate a late-night fire on Valentine's Day that killed two elderly women.

Fire crews responded shortly after 11 PM

The Ephrata Fire Department reports they were called to a home in the 500 block of D St. SE around 11:20 PM about a double-wide mobile home that was on fire.

When they arrived the structure was fully engulfed in flames, Grant County Fire District 13 also responded, but despite the multiple efforts, the two elderly women living there, both in their 70's, were not able to escape and were later found in the wreckage.

The Ephrata Fire Department says the investigation continues, but it appears excessive use of space heaters led to the fire, and there were no smoke detectors present to alert the women and possibly give them time to escape.