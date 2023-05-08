‘Slow’ Irrigation in Pasco? Blame Debris in the Columbia
According to city officials, work is being done on the river intakes.
Pasco irrigation is slow, or very low
The City of Pasco irrigation system, which supplies many in-city customers, has experienced some very low-pressure areas, especially those that are supplied with river water.
The Pasco system is made up of a combination of wells and some water drawn from the Columbia River at what's called the intake station in the western part of town.
City officials say the problem is a lot of debris that's plugging or jamming up the intake from the river. Divers and crews are working on the issue, but the low pressure may linger through the rest of Monday and into Tuesday.
