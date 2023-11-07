Serious DV Murder Threat Suspect Surrounded, Nabbed in Pasco

Pasco Police and SWAT officers spent a number of hours defusing a domestic violence and murder threat at a Pasco residence.

Suspect was successfully arrested.

Monday afternoon, Pasco Officers were called to a residence near Road 32 and Opal Street, a location just north and west of the Court Street-Highway 395 interchange.

Pasco PD initially reported it as a Felony crime scene, and Pasco PD and Tri-Cities Regional SWAT surrounded the area. Residents were asked to shelter in place or avoid the area.

Several updates were released by the Police, and the situation turned into a standoff but was finally resolved late Monday evening. No word if any injuries to anyone at the scene, but Pasco Police say it was resolved.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect was captured and booked into the Franklin County jail on charges of Domestic Violence with Threats to Kill. More information is expected to be released soon.