Ritzville Suspect Nabbed Hiding in Truck After Thefts

Adams County Deputies were able to prevent a large theft Wednesday, after getting a call about a suspect ransacking a rural location.

Suspect found hiding inside a vehicle

Around 11:30 AM, Deputies were called to a location in the 1100 block of North Rand Lane near Ritzville, for a report of a woman rummaging through various items stored there.

When they arrived officers found 19-year-old Tianna Gene Marie Trumble of Ephrata hiding inside the truck pictured in our story.

(ACSO) (ACSO) loading...

She'd already piled up a large number of items she had removed from the storage area, with the intent to take them. K-9 Nado was used to search the area and make sure no one else was on the premises.

She has been charged with Residential Burglary, Criminal Trespass 1st degree, and Vehicle Prowling 2nd degree, and is now in the Adams County jail.

Get our free mobile app

The ACSO says they've been working with the property owner to secure the location, as over the last few weeks, they've received numerous reports of people lurking around the area who are not supposed to be there.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)