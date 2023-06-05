Richland Suspect Rams Police Cruisers with Stolen Car

Stolen Cadillac suspect (RPD) Stolen Cadillac suspect (RPD) loading...

Despite a few 'tweaks' to the police pursuit laws this legislative session, Richland officers could still not chase a stolen car suspect.

The suspect rams two patrol cars, speeds off

Early Sunday morning, Richland officers spotted a black Cadillac Escalade sitting in the Walmart parking lot on Duportail, it had been reported stolen and was linked to numerous vehicle prowls in the Tri-Cities area.

Officers surrounded the car and laid out some spike strips in case the driver, who was seen sleeping behind the wheel, tried to escape. Sort of a net, if you will.

However, when officers attempted contact with the young man, he started the car, and slammed into a pair of Richland patrol units, despite badly damaging the front wheels of the Cadillac, he sped off. The picture in our story from Richland Police shows the man sleeping behind the wheel just prior to officers contacting him.

Because police pursuit laws do not include stolen cars, Richland officers were forced to not pursue the suspect.

Get our free mobile app

The Cadillac was found abandoned not far from the Walmart, the suspect apparently broke into a nearby residential garage and stole a white 2023 Hyundai Palisade. RPD says the suspect was last seen near the vicinity of Road 68 in Pasco.

Anyone with information about this person, and the vehicle, you're urged to call (509)-628-0333. or 9-1-1. All leads can be confidential.