Prosser’s Moore Hired as New OC for L.A. Chargers

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

That didn't take long!

Prosser's Moore snatched up by LA Chargers

Not long after he and the Dallas Cowboys mutually parted ways (according to reports) former Prosser and Boise State standout quarterback was signed Monday as the new Offensive Coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore, who interviewed for the Carolina Panthers head coaching position, finished second in that pursuit, after which he and Dallas agreed to part ways according to sources.

Moore, in 3 of his four seasons in Dallas, led their offense to finish in the top five in scoring in the NFL, in 2022, putting up over 30 points per game. The Cowboys did win their first-round playoff game, their first in decades, but then lost in the Divisional Round 19-12 to San Francisco.

Get our free mobile app

According to CBS Sports, his new deal is for 5 years, and he will get to work with former Oregon Ducks standout Justin Herbert. Herbert will be entering his fourth year in the NFL and has piled up over 14K yards and 94 touchdown passes. He is considered one of the most up-and-coming signal callers in the league.

According to CBS Sports:

"After a 10-7 campaign that saw the Chargers have a monumental meltdown during Super Wild Card Weekend, where they blew a 27-point lead to Jacksonville, the organization decided to clean house on the offensive side of the ball as Staley fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day."

Moore is also likely to lead a more wide-open perhaps 'west-coast' style offense to utilize Herbert's abilities--unlike what the system was in Dallas.