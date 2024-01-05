Proposed Bill Would Create WA State Smokey Bear License Plate

Proposed Bill Would Create WA State Smokey Bear License Plate

Getty Images

Two legislators have pre-filed a bill that would create WA state's first-ever Smokey the Bear License plate.

   It would be the first-ever DNR-related plate in state history

Since the 1940's Smokey the Bear has been the national symbol for public awareness to prevent and fight forest and wildfires. He was inspired by a cub with burns and singed fur that was rescued from a forest fire in the western US.

The Department of Natural Resources and current Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz say the plate would help bring even more awareness to wildfire issues in the state.

The bills are House Bill (HB) 2108, and Senate Bill (SB) 5910.  Being pre-filed means they will receive attention prior to other bills that are not submitted until the beginning of the session, which starts on Monday, January 8th.

If approved, the plates would be available beginning in October of this year. Cost of $40 initially, with a $30 renewal fee for this specialty plate.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks

To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

Filed Under: news, politics, forest management
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA