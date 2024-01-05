Proposed Bill Would Create WA State Smokey Bear License Plate

Two legislators have pre-filed a bill that would create WA state's first-ever Smokey the Bear License plate.

It would be the first-ever DNR-related plate in state history

Since the 1940's Smokey the Bear has been the national symbol for public awareness to prevent and fight forest and wildfires. He was inspired by a cub with burns and singed fur that was rescued from a forest fire in the western US.

The Department of Natural Resources and current Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz say the plate would help bring even more awareness to wildfire issues in the state.

The bills are House Bill (HB) 2108, and Senate Bill (SB) 5910. Being pre-filed means they will receive attention prior to other bills that are not submitted until the beginning of the session, which starts on Monday, January 8th.

If approved, the plates would be available beginning in October of this year. Cost of $40 initially, with a $30 renewal fee for this specialty plate.