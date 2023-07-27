Pasco Man Jailed on Multiple Burglary, Serious Arson Charges

Pasco Police were kept very busy Thursday morning, pursuing a 'serial' burglary and arson suspect.

Calls began to come in around 5:08 AM

Officers said they responded to a report of a break-in at the old Bank of America location in downtown Pasco, at 540 W. Lewis St. Witnesses reported seeing a man break some windows and enter the building, but he was gone when Police arrived. However, they noticed a strong smoky smell and learned the suspect had tried to set fire to the structure.

Old Bank of America building

Then another call came in about a break-in and attempted fire at the Celebration One Salon at 327 West Clark, the incident very similar to the Bank of America building. As Police continued to look for leads and pursue this suspect, and got a third call about a break-in at Atomic Foods at 1212 North 4th. Officers found a broken window and the suspect had tried to break into a cash register.

Salon broken into

The fourth call came from the area of the Apostolic Lutheran Church of the Tri-Cities, located at 1207 West Court Street. The caller said the building was on fire, Pasco Fire and other units were able to put out the blaze, but not before the building sustained significant damage.

suspect broke in here, too

Finally, near 16th and Agate Streets, Police located a suspect matching previous descriptions, and after a short foot chase, 36-year-old Seth James Klindworth was captured. He's now facing multiple counts of burglary and arson and is in the Franklin County Jail.

The investigation continues.