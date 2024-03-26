WA Panel Releases Another Draft of HHH Windfarm Project

Yet another revised draft of the Horse Heaven Hills windfarm project has been released by the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, or EFSEC.

Council to release revised draft proposal for public review April 1st.

According to Tri-City Cares, the leading opposition group fighting to prevent the wind farm project from happening, EFSEC will make the draft public, followed by a ten-day comment period. The HHH Windfarm would place dozens of massive wind turbines along the spine of the Horse Heaven Hills beginning near Finley and ending south of Kennewick.

The project has been met with massive local citizen, business, and political leadership oppositioin.

According to Tri-City Cares, the changes EFSEC is considering to the plan include:

Removal of turbines within 2 miles of Ferruginous Hawk nests

Removal of turbines from wildlife corridors rated highly impacted

Modification of Eastern solar site to lessen impact on habitats

Removal of some turbines that impact visual and cultural resources.

Removal of additional turbines still needed to allow aerial firefighting.

Tri-City Cares says pressure is now mounting on EFSEC to bypass these changes to the plan and push it through, They cite a recent piece in the Seattle Times written by former Democratic Congressman Norm Dicks (6th Congressional 1977-2013). The article, says TC Cares, calls for the project to go through.

Between April 1st and 10th, the public can comment on the wind farm project by sending comments directly to EFSEC via email.

There is also a petition opposing the project, which can be found here. Once the comment period has ended, EFSEC is expected to release their final recommendation to the Governor on or around April 17th.