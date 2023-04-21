Othello Highway 26 Rock Throwers Sought After Hitting Truck

ACSO ACSO loading...

The search continues for two suspects, who allegedly threw some large rocks at a large flatbed truck on Highway 26.

One rock went through the windshield, narrowly missing the driver

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports on Wednesday morning two large flatbed trucks were driving on Highway 26 toward Royal City, when the incident occurred about 2.5 miles west of Othello.

The trucks were part of a beehive moving operation, one driver reported seeing two people jump up out of a ditch alongside the road as he drove by.

The suspects threw several large rocks at the flatbed truck, one of them went through the windshield, narrowly missing the driver. They did sustain some minor injuries, but the ACSO says it could have been much worse if they'd been hit by the rock. The rocks appeared to be the size of a large potato.

Anyone who may have any information about this incident, you are urged to call the ACSO at 509-659-1222. All leads can be anonymous.

