Othello Drug Ring Leader Gets 6 Years in Federal Prison

Following a sting operation that concluded in October of 2022, now an Othello man is facing six years in Federal prison.

Man jailed for extensive drug trafficking

The US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA (Spokane) said this week that 52-year-old Alberto Garza of Othello pleaded guilty to a variety of charges.

Othello Police, Adams County Deputies, the DEA and other agencies began to investigate Garza over extensive drug trafficking reports. In October of 2022, his trailer was raised and searched and authorities found extensive evidence:

"Law enforcement sized approximately 5,000 fentanyl pills, several ounces of methamphetamine, digital scales, 2 firearms, and a volume of ammunition."

Later, officers conducted what they said was a high-risk traffic stop on Garza, who was in his Jeep. They found a stolen, loaded Colt .45 handgun, ammunition, 50 fentanyl-laced pills, two bags of meth, and a bag of marijuana.

Officials say Garza has a long previous history of violent and drug-related offenses. He will spend six years in Federal prison, plus five years of supervised probation.

He pleaded guilty to the following charges: (according to the US Attorney's Office)

"Possession with Intent to Distribute 40 Grams or More of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Fentanyl. "