One Dead in Fatal Moses Lake Housefire

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, four of 5 people living in the home escaped.

Fire claims life near Moses Lake

Due to darkness and concerns about structure safety, the investigation began this morning into the cause of a fire that killed one person near Moses Lake.

Late Wednesday night, Grant County Deputies and firefighters from Grant County Fire District 5 were dispatched to a report of a house on fire in the 2900 block Road D.9-Northeast, Moses Lake, a location just north and west of town.

When units arrived, according to the GCSO, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Four people who lived there were able to safely escape, but according to Deputies and fire crews, one person was still believed to be inside, deceased.

According to the GCSO:

"We believe the body of the unaccounted person is inside."

The fire was finally extinguished around 3 AM, and the home partially collapsed. Due to safety concerns, the removal of the person inside was to take place Thursday morning.

No word yet as to the cause of the fire.