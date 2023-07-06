OceanGate Formally Suspends Operations Indefinitely

"OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations"

That message appeared across the top of the website of the Everett-WA based company that saw one of its submersibles, the Titan, implode near the wreck of the Titanic, killing five people on board.

OceanGate formally suspends operations

Shortly after the Titan went missing, and was later found to have likely imploded several thousand feet below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, the company's facilities in Everett were closed, and local news reports indicated no activity at the site.

Five people on board the Titan, including CEO Stockton Rush, veteran Titanic diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Hamish Harding who was a British aerospace executive, and Shahzana Dawood who was a Pakistani business executive, and his son Suleman died in the incident.

OceanGate OceanGate loading...

The website still contains videos of explorations as well as their research, in fact, you can still click on the Titanic portion and see previous clips of dives that were made to the famous wreck. However, previous links to get information or sign up for a potential excursion have been disabled.

2023 and 2024 itineraries are still listed but all pricing information has been removed.

The site still contains information about famous scientists and experts who "may join you on expedition," and they include Nargolet.

The future of the company is still officially uncertain.