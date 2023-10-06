Some Pacific Power Customers to Get Climate Rebate on Bill

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Pacific Power customers in CA will be receiving a large credit on their bills that might make them look twice.

Customers to get a California rebate

Pacific Power serves 800,000 customers in 243 cities in CA, OR, and WA. Because they supply cities in CA, they are subject to that state's climate change and energy policies.

According to Pacific Power:

"A credit of $404.27 will apply to the utility bill of each Pacific Power residential and small business customer in October. This variable climate credit is paid twice a year at a flat rate and is part of the state's efforts to fight climate change."

The credit comes from the money collected by the carbon credit auctions held in the state, as part of its policies to fight climate change.

This credit, as well as California's carbon credit auction framework, is different from what has been enacted in WA state. WA state's auctions, which went into effect this year, have seen credits sell at least twice the price of those in CA.

Of the $1.4 billion collected so far in WA, there has been no word if any will be reimbursed back to consumers towards their energy bills. The WA auctions were not structured to avoid massive jumps in the price of carbon credits, unlike CA.

Residents in the Yakima, Toppenish, Sunnyside, Dayton, Walla Walla, Pendleton OR, and other areas will, however, not be receiving this . According to PP:

"Residential customers of all California investor-owned electric and natural gas utilities should start receiving California Climate Credits on bills as early as February and into March."

The company has also laid out a schedule for how the credits will be paid out going forward.

