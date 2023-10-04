New Crime Unit Kicks off Operations in Benton County

Benton County Pro Act Team (BCSO) Benton County Pro Act Team (BCSO) loading...

The City of Kennewick has its CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) and now Benton County has one of its own.

New Pro Act Team begins operations

Over the last year and a half, the Benton County Sheriff's Department has been able to increase its manpower and eliminate many of the staffing shortages it was facing. Now, a new team has started operations.

The Pro Act Team kicked off in September, comprised of a supervisor and four Detectives. Focusing on a wide variety of criminal activity and crimes, so far the team has accomplished the following:

Arrested 9 wanted suspects

Served warrants at 8 locations related to investigations

recovered multiple stolen firearms and other property taken from burglaries

Made additional arrests related to narcotics seizures and breaking up several drug operations.

According to the BCSO, the main focus of the team is on violent criminals and suspects, by taking an aggressive approach to investigating criminal activity and incidents.