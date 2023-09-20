Multiple Charges Facing West Richland Man Who Stole Asphalt Truck
The man who led Adams County Deputies and WSP Troopers on a wild 35-mile chase in a stolen WA DOT asphalt truck is facing a large list of felonies.
Suspect driver arrested after truck catches fire on I-90
The Adams County Sheriff's office has released more information about the wild incidents ranging from Washtucna to Ritzville on Tuesday.
31-year-old Lance Rogers is in the Adams County Jail in Ritzville following his arrest. Early Tuesday, the ACSO got word of an attempted drive-by shooting. As they were responding they learned Rogers had stolen a Washington State Department of Transportation asphalt truck, and he proceeded to lead them and WSP Troopers on a chase northbound on SR 261, which runs from Washtucna to Ritzville.
When Rogers entered I-90 east towards Spokane, the truck caught fire about two miles outside of Ritzville. He was arrested with help from the ACSO K-9 Nado.
Now the ACSO has released the list of charges he is facing. He is apparently wanted in connection with multiple criminal incidents.
According to the ACSO Rogers is charged with: