Moses Lake Police Hunting Driver Who Ran Over Man With Truck

The Moses Lake Police Department admitted right away this image isn't the best, they're hoping video from surrounding homes will provide better clarity.

Driver of this truck sought after he ran over a man

The MLPD says Wednesday night, around 10:20 PM, they responded to a report of a dispute near the intersection of Schnierla and Main Street, which is located on an area in Moses Lake known as The Peninsula--it sticks out into Moses Lake.

Red pin marks area near where incident occurred (Google maps)

Officers report the victim and the driver of the truck were engaged in some sort of loud dispute. Then when the victim tried to flee on foot, the suspect driver followed him and ran him over from behind. The truck then sped away from the scene.

MLPD did not provide any updates on the victim's condition but said they are working to get more video footage, if it is available, from surrounding homes. For now, this image is all they have to work with.

Officers said they had to take a picture of a paused image from a VCR recording security footage from a nearby location. That explains the grainy nature of the picture. They're likely hoping someone nearby has digital cameras.

Anyone who may have been in this area last night during the time of the incident is urged to call MLPD at 509-764-3887. All leads can be confidential.