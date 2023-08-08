More Campfire Bans in Eastern WA, Fire Danger High

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Department of Natural Resources has added northeast WA to the list of areas where campfires are banned on DNR-managed acres.

Numerous counties added to list

DNR officials said Spokane, Pen Oreille, Ferry, Stevens, and Okanogan Counties are now also on the list that already includes all of southeastern WA State.

DNR manages nearly all the lands that are not overseen by the Federal government. There are now 21 counties east of the Cascades where campfires are prohibited.

From the Tri-Cities, the closest actual DNR campgrounds or day-use areas are in the Yakima area, but most other areas also have signage indicating high fire danger, and no burning is allowed.

The campfire bans will be in effect indefinitely, or until fire danger drops significantly.