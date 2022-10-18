Mom Sides With Boyfriend in Shocking Othello Child Abuse Case

The investigation began in February 2022, and now has seen the arrest of two individuals.

Mother in Othello child abuse case charged with criminal assistance

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on February 23rd they began to investigate allegations of sexual abuse of a child that was occurring at a home on South Reynolds Street in Othello.

A 3-year-old child was taken to a local health clinic, says the ACSO, by "her parent." Based upon statements made by the woman, as well as evidence from the medical investigation, the ACSO began to look into this as sexual abuse.

However, throughout the investigation, the woman refused to name the male who was suspected of the abuse. However, more evidence showed the abuser was the mother's boyfriend who was living with them at the home in Othello.

Get our free mobile app

Monday, October 17th., 28-year-old Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres of Othello was arrested and charged with Child Rape in the 1st Degree. The child's mother, identified as 37-year-old, Juana Santos-Gutierrez, also of Othello, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Rendering Criminal Assistance.

According to the ACSO, child protective services is involved and assisting with the welfare of the 3-year-old.