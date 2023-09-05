Man Sought in Connection with Kennewick Weapons Incident

Person of interest ()KPD) Person of interest ()KPD) loading...

Kennewick Police are seeking to ID and locate his man, in connection with a Labor Day Weekend incident.

Man captured on video doorbell camera

Police did not specify exact details, except to say this man was sought in connection with the situation.

He is described as a person of interest. Officers did not give the time or location either. He is seen on this video, police also said he was wearing very distinctive yellow and black shoes.

Anyone who may recognize him is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

It is possible no further information has been released due to the ongoing investigation.