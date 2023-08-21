Man Shot in Elbow Following Domestic Dispute Near George,WA

Area of Sunday night shooting (Google maps) Area of Sunday night shooting (Google maps) loading...

Grant County Deputies and other law enforcement officers spent late Sunday night pursuing a shooting suspect through smoke and darkness north of Vantage, WA.

Woman shoots man in the elbow

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports around 11:45 PM they got a call from the area near the Wildhorse Monument, which is located at the scenic overlook on I-90 north of Vartage, not far from George.

The scenic area overlooks the Columbia River, and on the hillside next to the parking lot is a famous 200-foot-long metal sculpture of a herd of wild horses.

The GCSO says the man was located, and taken to an area hospital. Deputies said the man and a woman were involved in a domestic dispute, he allegedly punched her in the face, then she shot him.

She ran into some nearby brush by the overlook, but officers were able to locate her with the help of Bureau of Land Management Ranger Chris Dodds who had an infrared camera. He was able to locate and pinpoint where the suspect was hiding.

Officers took 42-year-old Margo Hudspeth from Everest, Kansas into custody, and the firearm, a revolver, was also recovered. The suspect and the man, whose name was not released, were apparently helping a relative move from western to eastern WA.

No information released yet as to what led to the dispute, Hudspeth was jailed in Ephrata in the Grant County jail on charges of First Degree Assault-Domestic Violence.

Officials did not yet say what charges the man will be facing.

The investigation continues.