Man Falls Through Ice Near Soap Lake, Rescued by Deputies

Area where man fell through ice Billy Clapp Lake (google earth)
A 70-year-old man is recovering after falling through ice on a lake not far from Soap Lake and Coulee City.

 Man fell through ice trying to save dog

Wednesday, around 3:30 PM ,the GCSO was alerted to the man who had fallen through ice on Billy Clapp Lake, about 5 miles northeast of Soap Lake and five miles south of Coulee City.

The GCSO says the man had gone out onto the frozen lake to rescue his dog who had fallen through the ice, then the ice broke underneath the man himself and he fell in.

Bystanders were able to use a canoe to rescue the man, and fortunately, his dog was able to, in the words of the GCSO,  "self-rescue" itself from the water.

Both the man and his dog are OK, the man was airlifted to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment of hypothermia, no word on his current condition.

The GCSO says the following agencies assisted in the rescue, Soap Lake Police, Life Flight, Grant County Fire District 12, and the GCSO.

