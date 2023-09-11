Major Drug Bust Leads to 9 Arrests in Kennewick for Meth, Fentanyl

Nueva Vista Apartments (google maps and street view) Nueva Vista Apartments (google maps and street view) loading...

The Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force has now released information about a major drug sting operation that has resulted in at least 9 arrests.

Kennewick Police say the area was on North Union Street

Monday, September 4th, Kennewick Police say TC Metrol conducted an "operation" to deal with continued citizen and business complaints about alleged drug use happening near the intersection of Clearwater Ave. and Union Street.

The investigation focused on an apartment located at 386 North Union, Unit A140, in the Nueva Vista Apartment complex. It's located directly behind the Maverik convenience store at that intersection. The complex consists of two sets of low-income housing, overseen by the Kennewick Housing Authority. Nueva Vista 1, and 2. The second set of buildings was finished in 2019.

KPD says 9 persons were arrested for a variety of drug charges, officers found meth, fentanyl, and fentanyl powder during the sting operation. 7 law enforcement agencies assisted in the operation. The following persons were arrested at the scene:

-21 year old Juanita Rocha of Kennewick, unlawful possession of a controlled substance

-26 year old Malcolm Slack of Kennewick, delivery of a controlled substance

-30 year old Christopher Cook of Kennewick, delivery of a controlled substance

-30 year old Edgar Soloranzo-Vazquez of Kennewick, arrest warrants

-21 year old Evangelina Chavarin of Pasco, arrest warrants

-23 year old Avery J. Brooks of Kennewick, arrest warrants

-42 year old Avery D. Brooks of Kennewick, arrest warrants

-39 year old Christopher Meyer of Kennewick, delivery of a controlled substance

-34 year old Cody Camden of Kennewick, delivery of a controlled substance

The investigation continues.