Mahindra National UTV Recall, U-Joint Fail Can Cut Brake Line

Recalled Mahindra models (CPSC) Recalled Mahindra models (CPSC) loading...

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall for 4 different models of Mahindra UTVs, or Utility Task Vehicles. They're also commonly referred to as ATVs.

U-joint can fail, severing brake line

U-joints or universal joints, are utilized to connect a drive line with rear gears or differential in various vehicles. With this recall, the CPSC says Mahindra has received 40 reports of these vehicles suffering a U-joint failure, but in 12 of them, the broken part came into contact with and severed a nearby brake line. A common U-joint is pictured below.

U-joint (Amazon) U-joint (Amazon) loading...

Inspections revealed if the join fails, it can often make contact with the brake line, although not all of them were cut. But in the 12 that were, the brakes failed, resulting in some minor crashes or near-crashes. No injuries were reported.

Get our free mobile app

The models in question are all Mahindra Intimidator UTVS, the Classic 750 UTV, Classic 750cc UTV, Classic 1000 UTV, and the four-seat Crew 750 UTV. The recalls include vehicles sold as far back as 2018, through 2023. For a full list of affected models, click here.

The CPSC says consumers should stop utilizing the vehicles immediately, for recall information "call Intimidator toll-free at 888-215-8121 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@intimidatorutv.com or online at http://www.intimidatorutv.com and click on "RECALL INFORMATION" at the top of the website’s main landing page for more information. For Mahindra-branded UTVs, visit www.mahindrausa.com/--recall-notices or www.mahindrausa.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information."