LPGA Wildhorse Tournament Called After 36 Holes Due to Smoke

Due to poor air quality (with an air quality index at 330) the LPGA Epson qualifying event at Wildhorse Resort and Casino was finalized Sunday at the halfway point.

The Epson Tour is the official qualifying tour for women hoping to get their Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour card. This last weekend, the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic returned for another year, but smoke shortened the event.

According to Wildhorse and LPGA sources, play was called after 36 holes, due to poor air quality and concerns over the health aspects for not just the golfers but spectators as well.

18-year-old Xiaowen Yin, who is an LPGA member, was at 12-under when the tournament was finalized. Epson Tour officials said she is an LPGA member but visa issues prevented her from playing in ISPS Handa World Invite this week in Northern Ireland. The win is Yin's third on the Epson Tour.

Finishing second was Alan Uriell, at 9-under, followed by Ashley Lau at -7. Five other players were tied at -6.

According to Epson and LPGA officials, air quality requirements necessitated calling the tournament. The air quality index, according to tournament officials, did not meet their criteria for safety:

"The LPGA AQI guidelines consider this level "Hazardous," and as such, the rounds must be delayed, suspended or canceled as determined in the discretion of the LPGA Rules Committee."