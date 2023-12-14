Look Out! Robocop Now Patrolling Part of Downtown Portland

They are referred to as ARS Units, or autonomous security robots, and one of them is now working in Portland, OR. This ASR is not the one in Portland, but almost identical.

Robot, known as "Rob," is now patrolling near US Bank Building

Rob is the first such ASR deployed in Portland, and perhaps the first, if not one of the first, in the Pacific Northwest.

The 420-pound robot stands five feet, 5 inches tall, and rolls along the sidewalks around the perimeter of the US Bankcorp Tower. It is equipped with a two-way intercom for communication, thermal imaging, a 360-degree high-resolution digital camera with recording capability, and a PA speaker to issue warnings or information.

It also has a license plate reader, similar to what police units carry that can scan and identify potentially suspicious or suspect vehicles.

Some sources say they cost as much as $8,000 a month to lease, there are a variety of companies who make this kind of tech. The photos in our story are from KnightScope, but represent what these kinds of ASRs look like.

Some are not completely sold on this idea, Business Insider reported in January 2020 that increasing numbers of security firms, and even some police departments are beginning to utilize these units.

However, Business Insider reports there have been some issues, such as one robot running into and 'over' a toddler (knocking them down), or other robots ignoring people in distress. But those who are pushing the technology say significant improvements have been made over the last few years.