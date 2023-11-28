Kidnapping Convict Moves to New Address in Yakima

Much like sex offenders are required to notify authorities if they move, and law enforcement issues public bulletins, the same goes for other outstanding convictions.

Yakima kidnapper reported to have moved

Jason Chavez Anguiano, 26, was convicted of 2nd Degree Kidnapping in 2015, has served his sentence and satisfied all the terms of his conviction.

However, he is still under law enforcement supervision and required to notify them if he moves or relocates.

The Yakima County Sheriff's office reports he has now moved to a new location in the 1,1000th block of Roosevelt Ave. in Yakima. Anguiano's crime was listed as kidnapping, but the YCSO said the same terms apply to him as do sex offenders.

He is not currently wanted for any outstanding warrants, the YCSO says this is a public notice to inform people who live in the area.