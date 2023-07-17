Neighborhood where incident occurred (Google maps) Neighborhood where incident occurred (Google maps) loading...

Sunday afternoon, a violent suspect was finally apprehended by Kennewick Police.

Officers called out Sunday afternoon to a residential area

Around 4 PM multiple Kennewick patrol units converted on a home in the 2000 block of West 21st. Place about a domestic disturbance taking place.

Officers found the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Ryan Fannin, was the subject of a no-contact order and could not legally be there. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant from the Department of Corrections.

However, officers tried to peacefully resolve the situation and Fannin challenged them to a fight. Officers shot him with a Taser, but it had no effect and he continued to resist.

Then, they deployed what's called an aerial baton. It is an expandable police baton that can be 'aimed' to strike certain areas of a person's body to disable them temporarily, but that also failed.

When Fannin charged at one of the officers, he was pursued by others and finally subdued and taken into custody. He was transported to a nearby hospital and then to the Benton County jail.

None of the officers or anyone else was hurt in the incident, Fannin is now facing a list of charges including Order Violation-DV, Obstructing Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest, and Assault 3rd degree.