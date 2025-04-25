Kennewick Police, KSD, Release Information About MiniBikes

Friday, the Kennewick School District released, via their Parent Square information service, reminders from Kennewick Police about mini bikes.

Mini bike riders a growing problem on roads and sidewalks

Mini bikes are those small, one-person bikes that look like a child's bike, except they're powered by a small motor, not much bigger than a lawnmower.

While meant for fun, law enforcement Officers say they are becoming a growing problem. Over the last few weeks, one rider was hurt trying to elude Kennewick Police after they were spotted riding down the middle of Clearwater Ave. in the dark, and another triggered a minor fender-bender on the Blue Bridge.

The majority of the riders on the roads have not had lights, reflectors, and have been wearing dark clothing.

KPD reminds citizens in most cases, these bikes are not street-legal, and cannot be ridden on roads or sidewalks. They're intended for use on private property. The same rules apply to ATVs and dirt bikes.

KPD says if a minor or child is stopped for riding one on the road, it can result in citations, possibly for the parent for an unsupervised child. In more severe cases, the minibike could be confiscated.

KSD did not say if any students have been riding them to school, but along with KPD remind riders if they don't have plates, tags, or proper documentation these units can't be ridden on roads. This also applies to KSD property.

