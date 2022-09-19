Why Was Blake Shelton Spotted In La Grande Oregon Over The Weekend?

Reports Have Blake Shelton Spotted In La Grande Oregon Over The Weekend

It looks like Country Music Super Star Blake Shelton was spotted over the weekend in La Grande Oregon.



62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Blake Shelton Performed In 2018 At The Pendleton Roundup

Shelton is no stranger to Oregon as he performed at the Pendleton Roundup a few years back and infamously fell down during his performance.

It seems Oregon has left a soft spot in his heart and he's back for a visit.

It seems that Blake can't get enough of the Pacific Northwest and he flew into La Grande on his private plane over the weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Blake was later spotted out and about in La Grande and then was spotted later at the Pendleton Roundup in Pendleton Oregon. It seems Blake was out enjoying talking to fans and folks.

Facebook postings abounded as the country crooner made his way from La Grande to Pendleton and the country superstar was happy to snap photos with fans.

Blake Shelton recently played at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup were Gwen Stefani and her kids enjoyed the Adventure Zone.

No official word was given for Blake Shelton's visit to Oregon but we all know how awesome the Pendleton Round-Up is, so if that's the reasoning, we don't blame him.

Celebrity Kids Who Look Exactly Like Their Famous Parents