North Richland Goes Dark After Car Takes Out Power Pole

Crash downs power lines in Richland, traffic signals (WSDOT)

Much of north Richland was dark for a number of hours from late Sunday night into Monday morning, after a single-car crash on Stevens Drive.

Car slams power pole knocks down lines

Around 11:30 PM a car was driving north on Stevens Drive in North Richland when it veered off the road, slamming into several power poles, according to police.

The crash brought down several power lines, knocking out lights and traffic signals in much of the north part of town.

When police arrived, they located the driver and passenger outside of the vehicle, it is not known if they were thrown or got out themselves. They were taken to an area hospital their updated condition is not known.

Crews worked throughout the night to restore power, but there are some temporary traffic control measures (stop signs, four-way stops) that are likely to remain in place until noon.

What caused the car to veer off the road is not yet known.