Kennewick Police Arrest Teen in Connection With Explosive Device

Richland Bomb Squad at home in Kennewick (KPD-RPD)

 

Kennewick Police are reporting a teen has been arrested and booked into the Benton Franklin  Juvenile Justice Facility.

   Police alerted by Southridge High School Resource Officer

Around 9 AM Wednesday, a student at Southridge High told the school resource officer about another student they suspected had some sort of explosive device. The KPD Resource Officer and SHS Security began to take steps to ensure the safety of school students, and they contacted the student in question.

According to information from the KPD:

  "During the investigation it was clear there was no current threat to any area schools and the device was not on school grounds. With the assistance of the Richland Police Bomb Squad, Detectives served a search warrant in the 1400 block of South Harrison Street in Kennewick. Bomb techs rendered a device safe at the residence. There is no threat to anyone in the area of the residence."

Kennewick Police emphasized they have no evidence that there were any threats issued against any persons, schools, or other entities. The male teen was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on the following charges: (violations of the following laws)

"RCW 70.74.180 Possession of an Explosive Device and RCW 9.40.120 Possession or Manufacture an Incendiary Device"

The investigation continues.

