What Is The Most Exported Apple In Washington State?

Washington State is known for its stunning natural beauty, Starbucks coffee, and, of course, its apples.

canva

But which apple reigns supreme as the most popular, most exported apple grown in the Evergreen State?

What's The Most Famous Apple Varieties From Washington State?

I saw a recent Reddit battle going on where comments were posted on the topic "Best Apple in Washington State". I had to jump into the conversation and defend what I think is the #1 apple in Washington State!

The answer is simple, folks: Red Delicious. Some may argue that there are sweeter, crunchier, and juicier alternatives, but hear me out.

Red Delicious is a classic, versatile apple that's been around for over a century, and it deserves to be celebrated as Washington State's most popular apple. So, fight me!

Photo by Shelley Pauls on Unsplash

For starters, Red Delicious has a distinct oblong shape and vibrant red color that makes it stand out from the sea of green and yellow apples in the grocery store. It's a real beauty!

Sure, there are newer, fancier varieties like Honeycrisp and Gala, but they can't hold a candle to the timeless elegance of Red Delicious.



Besides, Red Delicious is perfect for all kinds of culinary pursuits. It's great for snacking, baking, and even sautéing with onions for a savory side dish.

Secondly, Red Delicious has a pleasant, slightly tart flavor that pairs well with a variety of other ingredients.

It goes great with cinnamon, oats, and brown sugar in a delectable apple crisp. Or try slicing it up and pairing it with creamy peanut butter for a satisfying snack.

Other apples may have a sweeter or tangier taste, but Red Delicious has a subtle complexity that adds depth to any dish it's in.

Zoonar RF

Another point in Red Delicious' favor is its durability and versatility in storage. This apple variety can last up to several months in the fridge or in a cool, dark pantry.

Red Delicious is a historic apple that has stood the test of time. It was first recognized in Madison County Iowa in 1872 and had been the #1 exported apple from 1968 to 2018 until the Gala apple overtook it but hey, we'll get that spot back...someday.

amirulsyaidi

It's been exported all over the world and has become an icon of American apple culture.

So, let's give some respect to the OG of Washington apples.

Red Delicious is Washington State's most popular apple for a reason. It's got a classic shape, versatile flavor, long shelf-life, and a rich history.

Give it a try and see for yourself why it's still a force to be reckoned with. And to all the haters out there who think Honeycrisp or Granny Smith is the better choice: fight me.