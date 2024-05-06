Kennewick DUI Driver Knocks Fire Hydrant 100 Yards in Crash

Fortunately, no one was nearby or was hit by the flying hydrant.

Early Saturday morning DUI crash

Not a lot of details were released by Kennewick Police, but in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 4th, a female driver was heading west in the 7000 block of West Clearwater when she apparently left the road and slammed into a fire hydrant.

According to Kennewick Police, she also hit an illuminated crosswalk sign. The impact with the hydrant, said Police, propelled it nearly 100 yards down the road before it hit a tree and a business sign.

Fortunately, due to the early morning hours, there was very little traffic and no one was hit or hurt. This picture is presumed to be the hydrant she hit, based on the information released. The driver was arrested and booked in the Benton County Jail on DUI charges.

The driver was presumably traveling at a high rate of speed to send the hydrant even half that distance.