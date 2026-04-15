The venerable pool has held up well, considering its extensive use, but now Kennewick is looking at a replacement.

Preliminary Work Begins on Replacing Kenneth Serier Pool

Opened in 1955, and named after a legendary educator, coach and community supporter, the facility has had one major upgrade in its 71-year-history, in 1987. It serves the public between Memorial and Labor Day, and is the home pond for the swim and dive teams from Kennewick, Kamiakin and Southridge High Schools.

The facility can accomodate up to six swim lanes for competitions for both the High Schools and a lot of club competitions. The pool is located across from City Hall, next to the Kennewick Police Station, and adjacent to the K Softball fields. Officials say it's one of the city's oldest public water facilities, aside from splash pads, it's the cities' only 'traditional' swimming pool.

Officials Have Begun to Look

Specifics are not out yet, but Officials say they're getting a big push from the public to eventually replace the facility. Some of the potential options include a covered facility, and perhaps partnering with the school district and public on the project.

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Officials have not said if the new facility would stay at its current location or elsewhere, but emphasize this is in the very early stages. Calls to work on replacing the pool began several years ago, even before Pasco passed and built it's new aquatic center, or put the 'dome' over the city pool.

Officials plan to seek more public input to add to the design and overall project.