Juvenile Car Theft Suspect Gives Up to Avoid Adams County K-9

A juvenile car theft suspect was tracked and apprehended Sunday in Othello, and the Adams County K-9 'convinced' them to give up.

Stolen car reported around 3 PM

According to the Adams County Sheriff's office, Othello Police responded to the 800 block of East Ash st. for a report of a stolen car.

A short time later, Police and Adams County Deputies spotted the vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner in the 900 block of South Reynolds Road.

However, when authorities arrived and found the vehicle it was abandoned. K-9 Nado from the ACSO was brought in and was able to track the suspect's trail, with help from area neighbors who had seen the driver ditch the car and flee.

According to the ACSO, the suspect was located and chose to give up rather than be "contacted" (taken down, bitten) by Nado. He is now in the Adams County juvenile justice center awaiting an official list of charges.