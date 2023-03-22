How Many Types of Guns Would be Banned from Sale with WA Law?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Washington State Legislature is hearing in committee this week, a bill that would ban the sale of dozens of popular firearms.

At least 63 types of firearms would be prohibited from being sold.

According to information from The Center Square, the State House has passed House Bill (HB) 1240, and now it heads to the Senate where the Law and Justice Committee will consider it.

According to the language of the bill, and The Center Square, there is not a specific, hard list of which ones would be banned from sale, there is what's called a "floor" which lists at least some of the likely ones banned.

By way of The Center Square, here is that floor list:

AK-47 in all forms

AK-74 in all forms

Algimec

AGM-1 type semiautomatic

American Arms Spectre da semiautomatic carbine

AR15, M16, or M4 in all forms

AR 180 type semiautomatic

Argentine L.S.R. semiautomatic

Australian Automatic

Auto-Ordnance Thompson M1 and 1927 semiautomatics

Barrett .50 cal light semiautomatic

Barrett .50 cal M87

Barrett .50 cal M107A1

Barrett REC7

Beretta AR70/S70 type semiautomatic

Bushmaster Carbon

Bushmaster ACR 16

Bushmaster XM-15

Bushmaster MOE

Calico models M100 and M900

CETME Sporter

CIS SR 88 type semiautomatic

Colt CAR 15

Daewoo K-1

Daewoo K-2

Dragunov semiautomatic

Fabrique Nationale FAL in all forms

Fabrique Nationale F2000

Fabrique Nationale L1A1 Sporter

Fabrique Nationale M249S

Fabrique Nationale PS90

Fabrique Nationale SCAR

FAMAS .223 semiautomatic

Galil

Heckler & Koch G3 in all forms

Heckler & Koch HK-41/91

Heckler & Koch HK-43/93

Heckler & Koch HK94A2/3

Heckler & Koch MP-5 in all forms

Heckler & Koch PSG-1

Heckler & Koch SL8

Heckler & Koch UMP

Manchester Arms Commando MK-45

Manchester Arms MK-9 11

SAR-4800

SIG AMT SG510 in all forms

SIG SG550 in all forms

SKS

Spectre M4

Springfield Armory BM-59

Springfield Armory G3

Springfield Armory SAR-8

Springfield Armory SAR-48

Springfield Armory SAR-3

Springfield Armory M-21 sniper

Springfield Armory M1A

Smith & Wesson M&P 15

Sterling Mk 1

Sterling Mk 6/7

Steyr AUG

TNW M230

FAMAS F11

Uzi 9mm carbine/rifle

That is quite the list! There are GOP legislators and critics who believe even if this clears the legislature and is signed into law, it will be immediately met with 2nd Amendment legal challenges.