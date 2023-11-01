Help Kennewick Police Catch ‘Cold’ Case Forced Robbery Suspects

This interesting-looking group of suspects is being sought by Kennewick Police.

The case stems from early August

Kennewick Police did not name what hotel was involved, but said on August 5th of this year, this group of persons forced their way into someone's hotel room and stole various items from them. The hotel was in Kennewick.

KPD did not elaborate on what was taken, but they are seeking tips from the public. We don't know if they are believed to be local, but all of them are being sought, including the guys in the motorcycle helmets.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.