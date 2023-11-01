Help Kennewick Police Catch ‘Cold’ Case Forced Robbery Suspects
This interesting-looking group of suspects is being sought by Kennewick Police.
The case stems from early August
Kennewick Police did not name what hotel was involved, but said on August 5th of this year, this group of persons forced their way into someone's hotel room and stole various items from them. The hotel was in Kennewick.
Get our free mobile app
KPD did not elaborate on what was taken, but they are seeking tips from the public. We don't know if they are believed to be local, but all of them are being sought, including the guys in the motorcycle helmets.
Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)