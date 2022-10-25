Heat Lamp Suspected in Richland House Fire Tuesday Morning

Area of fire, 400 block of Adams St. Richland (Google street view) Area of fire, 400 block of Adams St. Richland (Google street view) loading...

According to Richland Fire officials, a heat lamp is the suspected culprit in a Tuesday morning housefire.

Fire displaces family, due to smoke and water damage

Richland fire units responded to the home around 9 AM, and upon arrival found smoke billowing out of the back. The home was in the 400 block of Adams street, just west of George Washington Way, about a quarter mile northwest of Winco Foods by Columbia Point Drive.

Also, according to KEPR-TV, fire crews found the flames had made their way into the attic portion of the home, which makes containment much more difficult. Attic fires don't have room walls to slow down the flames, and it spreads faster.

Fires in the attic area also require a lot more water to suppress, which often results in water damage to other parts of the home. Additional crews were called in from Pasco and Kennewick in an attempt to get the fire under control faster.

Fortunately, the family was not hurt, they were able to get out along with their dog, but the home is now unliveable due to smoke and water damage.

Fire officials have not specifically said what the cause of the fire was, but strongly suspect a heat lamp started the blaze.