Half of WA HS Track Championships Will Be in Yakima Through 2028

Zaepful Stadium will host half of WIAA track title meets through 2028

Zaepful (pronounced, "zeff-uhl) Stadium and Don Holder Track in Yakima will be hosting a lot of state title track and field through 2029.

The Yakima School District announced on Friday, the WIAA (Washington State Interscholastic Activities Association) 1B, 2B, and 1A State Championship meets will be held in Yakima for the next four years. That is half of the meets offered. The 2A, 3A and 4A are divided up between other venues around the state.

Passage of a bond in February, say school officials, will ensure the facility will continue to provide the quality venue needed to state the meet.

These events bring a lot of revenue to communities, as dozens of high schools and hundreds of athletes and their families converge for a weekend of competition.

Among the factors in the WIAA awarding the meet is the climate, as the warmer sunny weather brings out the fastest times and farthest throws. It's the same reason why again in 2024, the WIAA 1A and 4A State Softball Championships will be held in the Tri-Cities, with the bulk of the event taking place at Columbia Playfields in Richland.

The state 20243A and 4A State Baseball Tournament will again be held at Pasco's GESA Stadium, the home of the Tri-City Dust Devils.