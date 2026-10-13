A male shooting victim was airlifted to a Central Washington area Hospital after an early Monday morning shooting.

Man Was Shot, Deputies Surround Area

Around 9:30 AM the Yakima County Sheriff's Office reports they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 2200 block of Forsell Road, abouta half-mile west of Grandview.

The area of the shooting is displayed in this google street view image.

On arrival, YSCO Deputies and EMS found an injuried 30-year-old male, and a witness was providing medical aid. EMS took over, and the man was airlifted to the hospital.

YCSO Says He Underwent Surgery

No updates on the victim were available, but the YCSO said after surrounding the area they located multiple witnesses and tech workers gathered evidence. A suspect was identified and located, but no details about that person have been released.

They were arrested and booked into the Yakima County Jail, the investigation continues. The YCSO says anyone with any potential information should call Detectives Cooper at (509)574-2562 and Beehler (509)574-2567 with that information.

No other information has been released yet.

According to the Yakima County Crime Statistic Tracker, there have been 1,658 crimes against persons so far this year in the county, these are assault, rape, shooting and other violent actions person-vs-person or persons. The trend is 3.9 percent lower than this elapsed period last year.