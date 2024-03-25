The Gonzaga Bulldogs swept away the Kansas Jayhawks to advance to the Sweet 16 for the 13th time in school history.

Bulldogs hold Kansas to their lowest 2nd half-point total in program tourney history

The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half, and Kansas' point total was the lowest in program history in their long line of NCAA March Madness games. Kansas, after matching GU bucket for bucket in the first half, appeared to run out of gas, and the Bulldogs pulled away to win 89-68.

The Bulldogs have now reached the round of 16 9 straight times. This Friday the journey continues as they take on Purdue, 4 PM. That game can be heard on Townsquare Media's Newstalk870AM, FM 98.7, and Mobile App. Interestingly, the all-time NCAA record for most Sweet 16 appearances is 31 by North Carolina. From Getty Images, here are some shots of the action from this weekend.

