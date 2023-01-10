Freezing Fog Triggers Two Early Morning Crashes Tuesday

According to Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol, freezing fog contributed to a pair of rollover crashes

Tuesday morning crashes on 395 and 240

Early Tuesday morning, in the 6 AM hour WSP Troopers responded to a pair of accidents. Both were single-vehicle rollovers.

One occurred north of Pasco on Highway 395, near milepost 27, which is a few miles north of town. The other occurred on Highway 240, not quite two miles past West Richland, just past the Highway 225 exit.

Both accidents contributed to icy roads from freezing fog, no word if any injuries occurred. The Mid Columbia was under a fog advisory until early afternoon Tuesday, could see more tonight.

During the overnight and early morning hours, the fog freezes, creating very slick driving conditions. Trooper Thorson says those out driving in these conditions need to adjust their speed accordingly.