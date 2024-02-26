Former Seahawk Richard Sherman Waives Court DUI Appearance

Former Seattle Seahawk Richard Sherman waived his court appearance in Seattle Monday, following his being pulled over for a DUI early Saturday morning.

Sherman was clocked doing 79 in a 60 MPH zone on I-405.

Sherman likely grabbed the attention of a Washington State Patrol Trooper around 4 AM when his car was clocked at nearly 20 MPH over the speed limit on the interstate, he was stopped just north of the North 44th St. Exit in Renton.

According to MyNorthwest.com Sherman refused a breathalyzer test, but did submit to some field sobriety tests. The WSP says Troopers observed he appeared to be showing signs of intoxication and he was arrested and booked into the King County Jail.

He reportedly told officers he'd had two cocktails. He is now out on $5,000 bail and ordered not to drive until his arraignment date.

Sherman, who recently joined the revised lineup of Fox Sports' The Undisputed Show, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday of this week. He previously had a brush with law enforcement in 2021, according to MyNorthwest.com:

"Sherman previously was arrested in July 2021 in Redmond after police said he crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws’ suburban Seattle home. His father-in-law, Raymond Moss, told officers that he armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper-spray at Sherman to protect his family."